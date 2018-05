BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance Group Q1 Total Gross Written Premium 769.9 Mln Pounds

May 2 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC:

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - Q1 TOTAL GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM 769.9 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 810.3 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - ESTIMATE CLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH MAJOR FREEZE EVENT WILL UTILISE GROUP’S FULL ANNUAL WEATHER BUDGET

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - Q1 MOTOR OWN BRANDS PREMIUMS GREW BY 5.3% AND IN-FORCE POLICIES GREW BY 5.0% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - Q1 HOME OWN BRANDS PREMIUMS GREW BY 0.4% AND IN-FORCE POLICIES GREW BY 1.8% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* DIRECT LINE - CLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH MAJOR FREEZE IN Q1 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF £50 MILLION POST TAX, RESULTING IN ANNUAL WEATHER

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - REITERATE FULL YEAR TARGETS