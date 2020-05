BRIEF-Direct Line Qtrly Motor Gross Written Premium 410.9 Mln Stg Vs 386.9 Mln Stg

May 6 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC:

* DIRECT LINE INS GRP - TRADING UPDATE FOR Q1 2020 AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - WILL REVIEW OUR DIVIDEND POSITION ALONGSIDE OUR HALF YEAR RESULTS

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - IMPLEMENTED INITIATIVES ACROSS BUSINESS AT AN EXPECTED COST OF IN REGION OF £70 MILLION.

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 789.6 MILLION STG VERSUS. 753.9 MILLION STG AS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - QTRLY MOTOR GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM 410.9 MILLION STG VERSUS. 386.9 MILLION STG

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - FOR 2020, WE REITERATE OUR TARGET OF A COMBINED OPERATING RATIO OF 93% TO 95% NORMALISED FOR WEATHER

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP - EXPECT SOME IMPACT TO TIMING OF OUR COST SAVING PROGRAMME DUE TO ACTIONS WE ARE TAKING IN FACE OF COVID-19

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP - ESTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 DISRUPTION TO TRAVEL BUSINESS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY £44 MILLION

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - ESTIMATED SOLVENCY CAPITAL RATIO AT 31 MARCH 2020 WAS 174% INCREASING TO AN ESTIMATED 177% ON 1 MAY 2020

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE - MAY NOT ACHIEVE TARGET OF REDUCING OPERATING EXPENSES BY £50 MILLION BY 2021.