March 3 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC :

* DIRECT LINE INS GRP - DIRECT LINE GROUP CHAIRMAN SUCCESSION

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE - MIKE BIGGS, CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SINCE APRIL 2012, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN

* MIKE BIGGS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT COMPANY’S AGM IN MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: