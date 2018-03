March 13 (Reuters) - Directel Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS ‍ A LOSS​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ANTICIPATED FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍INCREASE IN REVENUE AND PROFIT GENERATED FROM ENTERING INTO OF GUARANTEED CONTRACTS​

* ‍LOSS OF GROUP RECORDED FOR FY 2017 WAS SUBSTANTIALLY LESS THAN LOSS OF GROUP RECORDED FOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2016​