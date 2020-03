BRIEF-Directorate Of Enforcement Imposes Penalty Of 50 Mln Rupees On India's Shriram Transport Finance

March 10 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :

* ON MARCH 9, GOT ORDER DATED MARCH 4 FROM DIRECTORATE OF ENFORCEMENT (ED)

* ED ORDER DATED MARCH 4 RELATED TO ISSUE OF WARRANTS BY SHRIRAM HOLDINGS (MADRAS) IN 2006 TO PERSON RESIDENT OUTSIDE INDIA

* ED ORDER DATED MARCH 4 IMPOSES ON CO PENALTY OF 50 MILLION RUPEES IN CONNECTION WITH SHMPL’S WARRANTS ISSUE MATTER

* ED ORDER DATED MARCH 4 ALSO LEVIES PENALTY OF 5 MILLION RUPEES EACH ON 3 PERSONS, THE THEN DIRECTORS OF SHMPL

* IS CURRENTLY EXAMINING ED ORDER DATED MARCH 4, INCLUDING OPTION TO CONTEST ORDER WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES