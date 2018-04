BRIEF-Dirtt And Iron Compass Agree On Board Refreshment

April 16 (Reuters) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd :

* DIRTT AND IRON COMPASS AGREE ON BOARD REFRESHMENT

* DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS - AGREED WITH RECOMMENDATIONS PROVIDED BY IRON COMPASS TO ADD JOHN (JACK) ELLIOTT, RONALD KAPLAN TO BOARD

* DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD - IRON COMPASS WITHDRAWS MEETING REQUISITION AND ENTERS INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH DIRTT

* DIRTT - TO IMMEDIATELY ACCOMMODATE APPOINTMENTS, LAWRENCE D. FAIRHOLM RETIRED FROM BOARD, INTERIM CEO GOLDSTEIN TO STEP DOWN AS DIRECTOR

* DIRTT - JOHN ELLIOTT, KAPLAN TO JOIN EXISTING DIRECTORS TODD LILLIBRIDGE AND RICHARD HARAY ON NEWLY-CREATED CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE

* DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS - GOLDSTEIN WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD CO AS INTERIM CEO