March 21 (Reuters) - Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd :

* DIRTT ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE WITH 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE DECREASED BY $4.0 MILLION, OR 5.1% FROM Q4 2016, TO $74.3 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* SAYS ‍Q1 2018 REVENUE IS TARGETED TO BE IN $78 MILLION TO $80 MILLION RANGE​

* ‍TARGETING FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-IFRS) IN 13% - 15% RANGE CONSISTENT WITH DEMONSTRATED REVENUE TRENDS​