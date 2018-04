April 30 (Reuters) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd :

* DIRTT ANNOUNCES STRONG RESULTS IN FIRST QUARTER 2018

* QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 24.1% FROM Q1 2017, TO $80.7 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE WAS $0.04

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.02, REVENUE VIEW C$78.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS - WEAKENING U.S. DOLLAR TO CANADIAN DOLLAR AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATES IN Q1 PARTIALLY REDUCED INCREASE IN SG&A, ADJUSTED. SG&A EXPENSES