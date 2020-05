May 15 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd:

* JSE: DCP - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF BABY CITY

* DIS-CHEM PHARMACIES LTD - DIS-CHEM WILL PAY A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF R430 MILLION UPON CLOSURE

* DIS-CHEM PHARMACIES- ON 11 MAY ENTERED INTER-CONDITIONAL DEALS TO ACQUIRE FAIRY TALES BOUTIQUES (PROPRIETARY) AND SOMERSET BABY HYPER