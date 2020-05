BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies Posts FY Headline Earnings Per Share Of 69.6 Cents

May 20 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd:

* JSE: DCP - PROVISIONAL REVIEWED ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* DIS-CHEM PHARMACIES LTD - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 69.6 CENTS

* DIS-CHEM PHARMACIES LTD - FOR ELEVEN WEEKS TO 16 MAY 2020, RETAIL REVENUE GREW BY 6.2% AND WHOLESALE REVENUE GREW BY 25% FROM CORRESPONDING PERIOD.

* DIS-CHEM PHARMACIES LTD - FY GROUP REVENUE R24.0 BILLION VERSUS R21.4 BILLION

* DIS-CHEM PHARMACIES LTD - EXPECTS THAT CONSUMER WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN CONSTRAINED AND FULL EXTENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS STILL UNKNOWN.

* DIS-CHEM PHARMACIES LTD - CONTINUES TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON ADDING RETAIL STORES WITH 21 STORES PLANNED TO BE OPENED IN 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* DIS-CHEM PHARMACIES LTD - DIVIDEND PAYMENT WILL BE DEFERRED UNTIL NEXT DIVIDEND CYCLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: