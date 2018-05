May 4 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd:

* FY TURNOVER UP 13.3%, FY ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS UP 19.7%

* FY RETURN ON EQUITY 50%, FY DIVIDENDS 31.5 CPS

* FY GROUP TURNOVER INCREASED BY 13.3% TO R19.6 BILLION FROM PRIOR YEAR

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO MAINTAIN OVERALL WORKING CAPITAL POSITION BETWEEN 35 AND 40 DAYS GOING FORWARD

* EXPECTS CONSUMER WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN CONSTRAINED DESPITE IMPROVING SENTIMENT

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 79.6 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: