BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies Says Retail Revenue Up 9.2% To R9.4bn For 22-Weeks

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd:

* TRADING UPDATE FOR THE 22-WEEKS TO 2 FEBRUARY 2020

* RETAIL REVENUE INCREASED BY 9.2% TO R9.4BN FOR 22-WEEKS

* GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO R10.3BN FOR 22-WEEK PERIOD FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2019 TO 2 FEBRUARY 2020

* AS OF FEB. 2, INVENTORY LEVELS ARE ABOUT R4.45BN, R650M LOWER THAN AT 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR-END

* WHOLESALE REVENUE GREW BY 18.3% TO R7.1BN FOR 22 WEEKS

* SEE SLIGHT INCREASE IN INVENTORY LEVELS BY YEAR-END AS RESULT OF RETURN ENHANCING BUY-INS AHEAD OF GAZETTED SEP INCREASE

* WHOLESALE REVENUE GREW BY 18.3% TO R7.1BN FOR 22 WEEKS