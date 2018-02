Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies:

* ‍RETAIL TURNOVER UP 14.2% TO R7.9 BILLION FOR 22 WEEKS TO 2 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍GROUP TURNOVER UP 13.1% TO R8.5 BILLION FOR 22 WEEKS TO 2 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍EXPECT THAT PRICE INFLATION WILL BE AT LOWER LEVELS IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCED SEP INCREASE OF 1.26%​