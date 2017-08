June 21 (Reuters) - DIOS FASTIGHETER AB

* diös Fastigheter Acquires a Commercial Property in umeå

* UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ACQUISITION AMOUNT TO SEK 200 MILLION.

* Change of Possession Will Be August 15th.

* Results Will Be Reported in q3 of 2017.

* TOTAL OF FULL YEAR RENTAL INCOME IS SEK 8 MILLION.