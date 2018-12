Dec 18 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG:

* TOTAL ECONOMIC LOSSES FROM NATURAL AND MAN-MADE DISASTERS IN 2018 ESTIMATED AT $155 BILLION, DOWN FROM $350 BILLION IN 2017 - SWISS RE

* GLOBAL INSURED LOSSES FROM CATASTROPHES IN 2018 ESTIMATED AT $79 BILLION, FOURTH HIGHEST ON SIGMA RECORDS - SWISS RE

* SWISS RE SAYS DISASTER EVENTS CLAIMED MORE THAN 11,000 VICTIMS IN 2018