Feb 6 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services:

* DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS ON FEBR 6, UNIT ISSUED, SOLD $800 MILLION OF ITS 3.350% NOTES DUE 2023 - SEC FILING

* DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES - NOTES MATURE ON FEBRUARY 6, 2023 Source text: (bit.ly/2C1mJ5L) Further company coverage: