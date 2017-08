July 17 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services:

* Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at June end versus 1.58 percent at May end - SEC filing

* Discover Financial Services - credit card charge-off rate 2.04 ‍​ percent at June end versus 2.20 percent at May end‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2u0S1sH) Further company coverage: