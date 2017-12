Dec 15 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services:

* DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES - CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PERCENT AT NOVEMBER END VERSUS 1.69 PERCENT AT OCTOBER END - SEC FILING

* DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES - CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.16 PERCENT AT NOV END VERSUS 2.18 PERCENT AT OCT END