BRIEF-Discover Financial Services posts Q3 earnings $1.59/shr‍​
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 10:07 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services posts Q3 earnings $1.59/shr‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services

* Discover Financial Services qtrly earnings per share $1.59 ‍​

* Discover Financial Services qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding PCI loans increased 61 basis points from the prior year to 2.71 pct‍​

* Discover Financial Services - qtrly net interest income $‍2,050 million versus $1,825 million last year

* Discover Financial Services - qtrly credit card loans grew $5.5 billion to $63.5 billion and discover card sales volume increased 5 pct from prior year‍​

* Discover Financial Services - qtrly provision for loan losses $‍674 million versus $445 million last year

* Discover Financial Services qtrly total 30+ day delinquency rate excluding PCI loans increased 26 basis points from the prior year to 2.05 pct‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
