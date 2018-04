BRIEF-Discover Financial Services Q1 Net Income $666 Million

April 26 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $666 MILLION OR $1.82 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.82

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 3.17%

* QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MILLION VERSUS $1,892 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BILLION, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MILLION VERSUS $586 MILLION