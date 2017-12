Dec 21 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services:

* DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES REVISED DATE AND TIME FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

* DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES - EARNINGS RELEASE & CONFERENCE CALL TO REPORT Q4 2017 RESULTS WILL NOW TAKE PLACE AFTER MARKET CLOSES ON JAN 24, 2018