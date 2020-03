March 23 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services:

* DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CEO ROGER HOCHSCHILD’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $9.3 MILLION - SEC FILING

* DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATION WAS 196:1 Source :(bit.ly/2WzoyoB) Further company coverage: