BRIEF-Discover To Grant $1,000 Bonuses To More Than 15,000 Employees

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services:

* DISCOVER FURTHER INVESTS IN ITS WORKFORCE: RAISES HOURLY PAY; GRANTS $1,000 BONUSES TO MORE THAN 15,000 EMPLOYEES AS PART OF TAX RELIEF MEASURES

* DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES - NEW MINIMUM RATE WILL TAKE EFFECT LATER THIS YEAR & ULTIMATELY WILL IMPACT MORE THAN 7,000 EMPLOYEES

* DISCOVER FINANCIAL - PLANS TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY PAY RATE TO $15.25 FOR ITS FULL-TIME U.S. EMPLOYEES AS A RESULT OF RECENT CORPORATE TAX REDUCTIONS