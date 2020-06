June 24 (Reuters) - Discoverie Group PLC:

* DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC - FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX £32.8M VERSUS £27.2M

* DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC - FY REVENUE £466.4M VERSUS £438.9M

* DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC - NO FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED TO PRESERVE FLEXIBILITY