Feb 1 (Reuters) - Discoverie Group Plc:

* SAYS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SANTON GROUP VIA PURCHASE OF ITS HOLDING COMPANY EWAC HOLDINGS BV

* SAYS DEAL FOR AN INITIAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 27.0M (£23.7M)

* SAYS DEAL ON A DEBT FREE, CASH FREE BASIS, BEFORE EXPENSES