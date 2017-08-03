FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Discovery agrees to form automotive media company through consolidated JV with TEN
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 3, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Discovery agrees to form automotive media company through consolidated JV with TEN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc :

* Discovery Communications says agrees to form automotive media company through consolidated joint venture with TEN: The Enthusiast Network

* Discovery Communications - Discovery will take a majority controlling interest in the venture

* Discovery Communications- Paul Guyardo will serve as CEO, Chairman of new venture’s board of directors in addition to his current responsibilities‍​

* Discovery Communications-Scott Dickey, President of TEN, Bob Scanlon, who will be appointed President of Velocity & TEN video content, to lead new venture

* Discovery- TEN, a portfolio company of Goldentree Asset Management, to have option to put its stake in venture to Discovery

* Discovery Communications Inc- Co will have an option to acquire 100% of the new venture‍​

* Discovery Communications - New venture will be called TEN: A Discovery Communications Company Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.