April 26 (Reuters) - Discovery Air Inc:

* DISCOVERY AIR ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF INCREASE OF DIP FACILITY

* KSV KOFMAN INC. (“KSV”) WAS APPOINTED AS COMPANIES’ CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT MONITOR

* COURT GRANTED ORDER APPROVING AMENDMENT TO DIP FACILITY WHICH INCREASED MAXIMUM AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER DIP FACILITY TO $15 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: