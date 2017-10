Sept 14 (Reuters) - Discovery Air Inc:

* Discovery Air Inc. announces results for the quarter ended July 31, 2017

* Quarterly revenue fell 17 percent

* Qtrly ‍revenue $ 44.8 million versus $ 54 million​

* Discovery Air Inc qtrly ‍ diluted loss per share $ 0.03​