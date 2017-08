Aug 2 (Reuters) - Discovery Air Inc:

* Discovery Air Inc. granted exemptive relief from formal valuation requirement

* Discovery Air - got exemptive relief pursuant section 9.1 of multilateral instrument 61-101

* Discovery Air - ‍exemptive relief from formal valuation requirement in section 5.4 of mi 61-101 in connection with 3 previously announced transactions​