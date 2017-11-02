FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Discovery Communications Q3 earnings per share $0.38
November 2, 2017 / 12:11 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

BRIEF-Discovery Communications Q3 earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc

* Discovery Communications reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $1.651 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.64 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Discovery Communications Inc - ‍following announcement of pending acquisition of scripps networks interactive, co suspended share repurchase program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

