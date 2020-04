April 29 (Reuters) - Discovery Inc:

* DISCOVERY INC - CEO DAVID ZASLAV’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $45.8 MILLION, INCLUDING NON-EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN COMPENSATION OF $21.8 MILLION

* DISCOVERY INC SAYS FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATIO WAS 578 TO 1 - SEC FILING