BRIEF-Discovery Ltd Posts HY HEPS Down 10%

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd:

* JSE: DSY - DSBP - UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* DISCOVERY LTD - INTERIM ORDINARY SHARE DIVIDENDS REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 101 CENTS PER SHARE

* DISCOVERY LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED 10% TO 311.7 CENTS PER SHARE

* DISCOVERY - SPEND ON NEW INITIATIVES IS WEIGHTED TOWARDS H1 OF YEAR AND EXPECTED TO DECREASE IN H2

* DISCOVERY - IN TERMS OF COVID-19 VIRUS, IT IS EXPECTED TO HAVE LIMITED BUSINESS IMPACT, GIVEN THAT PING AN HEALTH(PAH) IS NOT ACTIVE IN HUBEI

* DISCOVERY LTD - HY NET INCOME 31,486 MILLION RAND VERSUS 24,449 MILLION RAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: