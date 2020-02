BRIEF-Discovery Ltd Says HY Normalised HEPS (Diluted) Expected To Reduce By Between 10% And 15%

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd:

* JSE: DSY - DSBP - VOLUNTARY TRADING STATEMENT: SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* DISCOVERY - NORMALISED HEPS (DILUTED) FOR HY IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE BY BETWEEN 10% AND 15%

* DISCOVERY- NORMALISED PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INVESTMENT IN NEW INITIATIVES IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 2% AND 7% IN HY

* DISCOVERY SEES HY HEPS (DILUTED) FALL BY BETWEEN 8% AND 13% INCLUDING IMPACT OF VITALITYLIFE AND CONTINUING INVESTMENT IN NEW INITIATIVES