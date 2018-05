BRIEF-Discovery Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.01

May 8 (Reuters) - Discovery Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $2.307 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.18 BILLION

* DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53

* U.S. NETWORKS’ REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 42% TO $1,174 MILLION ON A REPORTED BASIS

* INTERNATIONAL NETWORKS' REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 47% TO $1,098 MILLION