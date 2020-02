Feb 19 (Reuters) - DISH Network Corp:

* DISH NETWORK CORP SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT EXPENDITURES FOR 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT TO BE ABOUT $10 BILLION, EXCLUDING CAPITALIZED INTEREST - SEC FILING

* DISH NETWORK - CURRENTLY EXPECT EXPENDITURES FOR WIRELESS PROJECTS TO BE BETWEEN $250 MILLION AND $500 MILLION DURING 2020, EXCLUDING CAPITALIZED INTEREST Source text : (bit.ly/2SGMrbk) Further company coverage: