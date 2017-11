Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp:

* DISH REACHES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT WITH LILLY BROADCASTING

* ‍UNIT DISH NETWORK L.L.C., REACHED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH LILLY BROADCASTING

* SAYS ‍TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* DISH NETWORK - AGREEMENT WITH LILLY BROADCASTING FOR CARRIAGE OF BROADCASTER'S CHANNELS IN PUERTO RICO, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, AND THREE OTHER MARKETS