March 19 (Reuters) - Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd:

* DECIDED TO TRANSFER CO’S STAKE IN DISHMAN NETHERLANDS BV TO CARBOGEN AMCIS VIA SHARE SWAP FOR EUR 91 MILLION

* ‍DECIDED TO RESTRUCTURE DISHMAN JAPAN'S SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING NEW SHARES TO CARBOGEN AMCIS