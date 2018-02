BRIEF-Disney Announces Transformative Multi-Year Expansion For Disneyland Paris

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* DISNEY ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION FOR DISNEYLAND PARIS

* DISNEY SAYS ‍MULTI-YEAR DEVELOPMENT WILL ROLL OUT IN PHASES BEGINNING IN 2021, SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDING WALT DISNEY STUDIOS PARK​

* WALT DISNEY - NEW DEVELOPMENT TO INCLUDE TRANSFORMATION OF WALT DISNEY STUDIOS PARK, ADDING 3 NEW AREAS BASED ON MARVEL, FROZEN & STAR WARS