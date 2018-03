BRIEF-Disney shareholders elect 10 directors, reject executive compensation

March 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* SHAREHOLDERS ELECT 10 DIRECTORS AT THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY ANNUAL MEETING

* WALT DISNEY CO - ‍BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD​

* WALT DISNEY - SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW

* WALT DISNEY CO - ‍BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021​

* WALT DISNEY - AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

* WALT DISNEY CO - “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”

* WALT DISNEY CO - "BELIEVE THAT TERMS OF BOB'S EXTENSION ARE IN BEST INTERESTS OF OUR COMPANY"