Oct 27 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd

* ‍DURING FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2018, DISTELL RECORDED MUTED REVENUE GROWTH COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR.​

* ‍DOMESTIC SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS RECORDED OVERALL REVENUE GROWTH IN Q1​

* ‍OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF AFRICAN REGION IN Q1 WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY EFFECTS OF LOW COMMODITY PRICES ON ECONOMIC GROWTH