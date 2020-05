BRIEF-Distell Group Sees FY HEPS Between 60% & 80% Lower

May 15 (Reuters) - Distell Group Holdings Ltd:

* COVID-19 UPDATE AND TRADING STATEMENT

* GROUP’S PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS FOR 10 MONTHS ENDED APRIL 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 25% LOWER

* SEES FY BASIC EPS BETWEEN 45% (178,4 CENTS PER SHARE) AND 65% (257,7 CENTS PER SHARE) LOWER

* SEES FY HEPS BETWEEN 60% (391,7 CENTS PER SHARE) AND 80% (522,3 CENTS PER SHARE) LOWER

* BOARD AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TO SACRIFICE UP TO 30% OF RESPECTIVE FEES AND REMUNERATION FOR 3 MONTHS EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL