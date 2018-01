Jan 16 (Reuters) - Distil Plc:

* ‍REPORT HIGHER LEVELS OF SALES DURING Q3 INCLUDING IMPORTANT CHRISTMAS PERIOD​

* ‍YEAR-ON-YEAR Q3 (OCTOBER TO DECEMBER 2017) REVENUES AND VOLUMES CLIMBED BY 19%, SUPPORTED BY A 11% INCREASE IN BRAND MARKETING INVESTMENT​

* ‍YEAR TO DATE SALES FOR NINE MONTH PERIOD APRIL TO DECEMBER INCREASED 21% IN REVENUE AND 29% IN VOLUME​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: