BRIEF-Distinct Infrastructure Group acquires Crown Utilities

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc

* Distinct Infrastructure Group acquires Crown Utilities, increases RBC facility to $50m and closes $10m equity financing

* Distinct Infrastructure Group - ‍acquired all of issued and outstanding securities of Crown Utilities Ltd for an aggregate purchase price of $17 million​

* Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc - ‍refinanced its existing credit facility with royal bank of canada for a total of $50 million​

* Distinct Infrastructure Group-deal ‍purchase price satisfied through payment of $13 million in cash, issuance of of 2.96 million shares in capital of co

* Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to provide immediate accretion to distinct's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS​