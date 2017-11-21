FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Distinct Infrastructure Group acquires Crown Utilities
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
Exclusive
Zimbabwe's Mugabe Resigns
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Distinct Infrastructure Group acquires Crown Utilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc

* Distinct Infrastructure Group acquires Crown Utilities, increases RBC facility to $50m and closes $10m equity financing

* Distinct Infrastructure Group - ‍acquired all of issued and outstanding securities of Crown Utilities Ltd for an aggregate purchase price of $17 million​

* Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc - ‍refinanced its existing credit facility with royal bank of canada for a total of $50 million​

* Distinct Infrastructure Group-deal ‍purchase price satisfied through payment of $13 million in cash, issuance of of 2.96 million shares in capital of co

* Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to provide immediate accretion to distinct’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.