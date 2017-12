Dec 19 (Reuters) - Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc :

* DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP APPOINTS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE - CFO BETTENCOURT WILL BE TAKING A PERSONAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC - WILLIAM NURNBERGER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO