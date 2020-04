BRIEF-DistIT Updates On Covid-19 Impact

April 14 (Reuters) - DistIT AB:

* IT IS NOT YET CERTAIN HOW BUSINESS WILL DEVELOP IN FUTURE, BUT CO’S ASSESSMENT IS THAT NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES WILL OUTWEIGH THE POSITIVE

* PREDICTABILITY OF SUPPLY OF GOODS HAS BEEN GREATLY IMPROVED THROUGH CLOSE COLLABORATION WITH OUR SUPPLIERS

* ON THE DEMAND SIDE, WE CAN SEE REDUCED DEMAND FROM TRADITIONAL ELECTRONICS RETAILING FOR PRIVATE PEOPLE BUT AN INCREASED DEMAND FROM STREAMLINED ONLINE RETAILERS

* WE SEE NEUTRAL SALES DEVELOPMENT TO PROFESSIONAL CUSTOMERS (B2B) BUT WITH INCREASED SHARE OF SALES TO CO'S OWN BRANDS WITH HIGHER MARGIN