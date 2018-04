April 26 (Reuters) - Ditech Holding Corp:

* DITECH HOLDING CORP SAYS ON APRIL 23, 2018, UNIT ENTERED INTO A MASTER REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS BANK PLC - SEC FILING

* DITECH HOLDING - WAREHOUSE AGREEMENT IS STRUCTURED AS MASTER REPURCHASE AGREEMENT, PROVIDES FOR INITIAL MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $212 MILLION

* DITECH HOLDING CORP - WAREHOUSE FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2HwKc6A) Further company coverage: