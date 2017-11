Nov 17 (Reuters) - DITTON PIEVADKEZU :

* SAYS HAS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON ACQUISITION OF FIXED ASSETS (PRODUCTION FACILITIES) WORTH EUR 2.8 MLN‍​

* SAYS THE TRANSACTION FINANCING IS SECURED BY THE LOAN AGREEMENT Source text: bit.ly/2zQYTdw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)