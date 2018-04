April 25 (Reuters) - Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica AS :

* SAYS NET TURNOVER IN 12 MONTHS OF 2017 EUR 5,637 THOUSAND, EUR 1,361 THOUSAND DOWN VERSUS LAST YEAR

* SAYS NET PROFIT IN 12 MONTHS OF 2017 EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION LAST YEAR