April 1 (Reuters) - Diurnal Group PLC:

* DIURNAL GROUP PLC - CHRONOCORT MAA PASSES VALIDATION STAGE WITH EMA

* DIURNAL - MAA FOR CHRONOCORT AS A TREATMENT FOR RARE CONDITION CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA IN EUROPE HAS PASSED VALIDATION WITH EMA

* DIURNAL GROUP PLC - EMA VALIDATION OF MAA CONFIRMS THAT SUBMISSION IS SUFFICIENTLY COMPLETE TO BEGIN FORMAL REVIEW PROCESS