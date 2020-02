Feb 11 (Reuters) - Diurnal Group PLC:

* HY ALKINDI REVENUES OF £1.1M, REPRESENTING 516% YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH (H1 2018/19: £0.2M)

* HY OPERATING LOSS OF £4.6M, A REDUCTION OF 53% YEAR-ON-YEAR (H1 2018/19: £9.7M)

HELD-TO-MATURITY FINANCIAL ASSETS, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 OF £4.6M (31 DECEMBER 2018: £6.9M)